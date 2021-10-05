×
‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’: Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims, Alethea Jones Board Paramount+ Prequel Series’ Creative Team

Justin Tranter Jamal Sims Alethea Jones
(L-R) Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims and Alethea Jones Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has added Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims and Alethea Jones to the mix. The series hails from writer from Annabel Oakes.

The series will feature new original music, written and executive produced by Tranter, a Grammy-award nominated songwriter and producer known for albums including  Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and The Chicks’ Gaslighter. Sims, whose work has appeared in When the Beat Drops, 13 The Musical and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will choreograph the musical numbers for the series. Jones (Made for Love, Dollface, Evil) will direct the first episode and produce.

Ordered by Paramount+ in July,  Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies looks back four years before the original 1978 film Grease. Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Oakes serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach will executive produce for Temple Hill, and Erik Feig will executive produce via Picturestart. The series is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Tranter is repped by Range Media Partners BB Gun Press, Sims is repped by McDonald Selznick Associates, Jones is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.

