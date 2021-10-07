‘Grand Crew’ Creator Phil Augusta Jackson Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Augusta Jackson, creator and executive producer of NBC’s Grand Crew, has signed an overall deal with Universal Television, the studio behind the upcoming single-camera comedy series. This marks the first overall pact for Jackson, a writer, actor, director and musician from Philadelphia, who will develop and produce broadcast, cable and streaming projects for Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Phil is a true renaissance man,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Development, Universal Television. “As a producer, writer, performer and musician, his distinct perspective and curiosity about the world always shines through. He has impressed us at every step in the development of Grand Crew, and we’re excited to be partnering with him to make even more amazing television.”

Jackson wrote the pilot script for Grand Crew, his first series as a creator, working with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor. The comedy follows a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles — and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

Previously, Jackson was a co-executive producer on the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series “Insecure.” His writing credits also include Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has shared in Emmy, WGA and NAACP Award nominations for his work. Jackson is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson Teller.