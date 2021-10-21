Gotham Awards Nominations: ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Passing’ Lead Way; See Full List

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Rebecca Hall’s Passing (both from Netflix) swept nominations for the Gotham Awards this year as the independent film honors and awards-season portal unveiled its list Thursday morning ahead of an in-person ceremony next month.

Films released from March 1 through Dec. 31 of 2021 and TV series from Oct. 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021 were eligible.

The Lost Daughter was nominated in the Best Feature, Breakthrough Director and Screenplay for Gyllenhall, lead performance for Olivia Colman and Supporting Performance for Jessie Buckley. Passing took four nods including Best Feature.

Others in the Best Feature category include The Green Knight (A24), Pig (Neon) and Test Pattern (Kino Lorber.)

A24 and Netflix each had ten nominations apiece across categories. Others were spread across distributors. Other pinned A24 titles included Red Rocket (best screenplay Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch, and best lead performance, Simon Rex); lead performance nods to Taylour Paige (Zola), Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon); and a best International Feature nomination for The Souvenir Part II.

Apple’s CODA garnered nods for Emilia Jones as Breakthrough Performer and Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur in Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Utopia Distribution had nods Best Screenplay for Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta, Ulman herself as Breakthrough Performer, and a Breakthrough Director nomination for Shiva Baby helmer Emma Seligman. Mubi had two international feature nominations for Azor by Eugenia Mumenthaler and What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? by Mariam Shatberashvili.

The October nods and late November event are industry bellwethers coming at the start of awards season following fall festival buzz. Last year’s Best Picture Gotham went to Nomadland, which took an Oscar for the same. (Riz Ahmed won best actor for Sound of Metal and Nicole Beharie best actress for Miss Juneteenth.)

Organizer the Gotham Film & Media Institute made a few changes this year, the most significant — acting awards no longer defined by gender. The best actress and best actor categories are now combined in ‘outstanding lead performance’ and ‘outstanding supporting performance’ with 10 nominees each – up from five. They’re chosen by critics, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers and other film professionals determine the winners.

The Gotham Breakthrough Actor Award, which was already gender neutral in practice, was renamed the Gotham Breakthrough Performer Award.

There are new television categories: breakthrough nonfiction series and outstanding performance in a new series.

Budget cap: Some films from Tick..tick…boom! and The Harder They Fall to The French Dispatch to King Richard to The Tragedy of Macbeth were excluded from competition due to the $35M budget cap. Others like Spenser and Bergman Island were only eligible in the Best International Feature category.

International documentaries will be eligible in the best documentary feature category for the first time.

At the Nov. ceremony at Cipriani New York, Jane Campion, whose latest film The Power of the Dog for Netflix has been playing the fall festival circuit to critical acclaim, will receive the Director’s Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony. Kristen Stewart will receive the Performer Tribute, Eamonn Bowles the Industry Tribute, and the cast of The Harder They Fall the Ensemble Tribute.

Nominations were announced by Gotham Institute (formerly the Independent Filmmaker Project, or IFP) executive director Jeffrey Sharp. See full list below:

Best Feature

The Green Knight

David Lowery, director; Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, producers (A24)

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal, director; Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman, producers (Netflix)

Passing

Rebecca Hall, director; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall, producers (Netflix)

Pig

Michael Sarnoski, director; Nicolas Cage, Steve Tisch, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Roth, Joseph Restiano, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, Vanessa Block, producers (NEON)

Test Pattern

Shatara Michelle Ford, director; Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, director; Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon, producers (MTV Documentary Films)

Faya Dayi

Jessica Beshir, director and producer (Janus Films)

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director; Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, producers (NEON)

President

Camilla Nielsson, director; Signe Byrge Sørensen, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Greenwich Entertainment)

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director; Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, producers (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Best International Feature

Azor

Andreas Fontana, director; Eugenia Mumenthaler, David Epiney, producers (MUBI)

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director; Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer (Sideshow and Janus Films)

The Souvenir Part II

Joanna Hogg, director; Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Low, Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller, producers (A24)

Titane

Julia Ducournau, director; Jean-Christophe Reymond, producer (NEON)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

Alexandre Koberidze, director; Mariam Shatberashvili, producers (MUBI)

The Worst Person In The World

Joachim Trier, director; Thomas Robsham, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, producers (NEON)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Edson Oda for Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall for Passing (Netflix)

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader (Focus Features)

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman (Utopia Distribution)

The Green Knight, David Lowery (A24)

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Netflix)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (Netflix)

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch (A24)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Gravitas Ventures)

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian (Vertical Entertainment)

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter (Focus Features)

Taylour Paige in Zola (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Simon Rex in Red Rocket (A24)

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders (Entertainment Squad)

Tessa Thompson in Passing (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass (Bleecker Street)

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Colman Domingo in Zola (A24)

Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Troy Kotsur in CODA (Apple)

Marlee Matlin in CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga in Passing (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA (Apple)

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons (Shout! Studios)

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket (A24)

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta (Utopia Distribution)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird, Ethan Hawke, Mark Richard, creators; James McBride, Brian Taylor, Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke, Jason Blum, Albert Hughes, Mark Richard, Marshall Persinger, David Schiff, executive producers (Showtime)

It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies, creator; Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler, executive producers (HBO Max)

Small Axe, Steve McQueen, creator; Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Squid Game, Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyu, executive producers (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, creators; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Jacqueline Hoyt, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

The White Lotus, Mike White, creator; Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall, executive producers (HBO Max/HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format ( under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting, Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, creators; Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann, executive producers (STARZ)

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, creators; Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, executive producers (HBO Max/HBO)

Reservation Dogs, Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, creators; Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo, Garrett Basch, executive producers (FX)

Run the World, Leigh Davenport, creator; Yvette Lee Bowser, Leigh Davenport, Nastaran Dibai, executive producers (STARZ)

We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor, creator, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, executive producers (Peacock)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real, Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder, executive producers (National Geographic)

Exterminate All the Brutes, Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

How To with John Wilson, John Wilson, creator; Nathan Fielder, John Wilson, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Philly D.A., Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar, creators; Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin, executive producers (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

Pride, Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina, Stacy Scripter, Alex Stapleton (FX)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (HBO Max/HBO)

Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game (Netflix)

Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Jean Smart in Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Omar Sy in Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)