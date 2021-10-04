‘Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty To Star in Screen Gems ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Doherty is set to star in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride, starring Nathalie Emmanuel. Doherty replaces Garrett Hedlund, who recently moved on from the project. Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, and Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden, and Stephanie Corneliussen are also on board. Jessica M. Thompson will direct with Blair Butler penning the original script, based on her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone is producing the project.

The pic is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations.

Doherty currently stars in the reboot of Gossip Girl for HBOMax, which premiered July 8 as HBO Max’s most-watched original series over launch weekend. It has been renewed for a second season. He was last seen in Hulu’s High Fidelity opposite Zoe Kravitz. His break came when he starred as Harry Hook in Disney’s hit franchise Descendants, which garnered nearly 21 million viewers in the most sought-after demographic. He can also be seen in HBO’s Catherine The Great opposite Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke.

Skinner’s film credits include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opposite Lily James and Meryl Streep, Tom Hooper’s Les Miserables and his TV credits include Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs for Amazon, Hulu’s Harlots, BBC’s Poldark, and the critically acclaimed, award-winning series Fleabag.

Pertwee’s film credits include Stephen Frears’ Joe Orton biopic Prick Up Your Ears, Paul Anderson’s Shopping opposite Jude Law, Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon, Love, Honour and Obey opposite Jude Law and Jonny Lee Miller, and Kurt Wimmer’s Equilibrium opposite Christian Bale and Sean Bean. His TV credits include Fox’s hit series Gotham, BBC’s Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse and CBS’ Elementary.

Taylor can currently be seen on HBO’s Insecure. She shot a supporting role in the AFI short Hysterical for director April Moreau and starred in the Facebook Watch sketch series After After Party for Refinery 29.

