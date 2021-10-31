Gordon Ramsay’s New Cooking Competition, ‘Next Level Chef’, Is Almost Ready To Serve

Fox and chef Gordon Ramsay are shouting “Vive la différence” in a new series, Next Level Chef,. and have released a first-look trailer for the show.

The latest in the Ramsay franchise will premiere Sunday, Jan. 2 on the network.

Next Level Chef is set on a stage more than three stories high. Each floor contains a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst.

To create a level playing field, the show has enlisted 15 line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest food superstar.

Ramsay will be joined by chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. Ramsay and his co-mentors will each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. One competitor can walk away with a $250,000 grand prize.

The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global.