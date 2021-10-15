Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mel Gibson To Star In Action Thriller 'Hot Seat' Alongside Chad Michael Murray
Read the full story

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

Golden Globe Cracked
HFPA

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced.

2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211

The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below.

NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months.

Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards:

HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO

HFPA

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad