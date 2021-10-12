Banijay Rights Builds Latest ‘Lego Masters’ Deal; Nutopia’s ‘Extra Life’ Goes Global; FilmRise Ties With TMS On Anime – Global Briefs

Mipcom roundup

Banijay Rights Builds South Korea ‘Lego Masters’ Deal

Hit entertainment format Lego Masters is to become South Korea’s first non-Korean unscripted format to air on free-to-air TV in the country as network MBC seals a deal with distributor Banijay Rights. The format, which sees pairs compete against each other on lego challenges, originated on Channel 4 in the UK and airs on Fox in the US, will be remade by Seoul-based production company B&C Content. Created by UK indie Tuesday’s Child, the show launched quietly in the UK but has since sold to 16 international broadcasters across Europe, the US, Australia and Asia. Daryl Kho, Banijay Rights SVP Asia, Formats, described the latest sale as a “landmark deal” for a “global phenomenon.”

Nutopia’s ‘Extra Life’ Goes Global

World According To Jeff Goldblum Producer Nutopia’s documentary series Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer has been sold to multiple territories by distributor Cineflix Rights. Five European broadcasters along with Radio-Canada, Australia’s SBS and Israel’s Kan have picked up the four-part series, which was made for UK channel BBC4 and PBS US. Presented by David Olusoga and author Steven Johnson, the show reveals the little-known stories of the innovations in science and medicine that have doubled the human lifespan in less than a century. The sales are due to the show’s “winning combination of the history and science of extraordinary medical breakthroughs,” according to Cineflix head of acquisitions Richard Life.

FilmRise strikes anime deal with TMS Entertainment

New York film and TV studio FilmRise has struck a mega anime deal with distributor TMS Entertainment, handing FilmRise AVoD rights to 38 anime TV series and films in the US and Canada. The deal consists of more than 1000 episodes of anime, with highlights including Lupin The 3rd, Sonic X and Case Closed. FilmRise SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Max Einhorn described TMS as “one of the world’s premiere animation studios and a key player in the genre”.

European Networks To ‘Sort Your Life Out

Multiple European networks have picked up format rights to BBC1 entertainment series Sort Your Life Out. Unveiling the news at Mipcom, distributor All3Media International revealed Netherlands’ SBS has ordered an adaptation along with France’s TF1 for France and French-speaking territories, TV2 in Denmark, MTV Oy in Finland, Tower Productions in Germany and Monster Entertainment in Norway. The show, which is presented by Stacey Solomon and produced by UK All3-backed indie Optomen, has been commissioned for a six-part series in the UK from pilot. It sees a team of experts help transform the nation’s most cluttered homes.