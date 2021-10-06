Hungary Selects Oscar Entry; APC Launches Israeli Drama; Discovery Kids Lat Am Snaps Up Xmas Animation – Global Briefs

Hungary Selects Oscar Entry

Hungary has selected Péter Bergendy’s Post Mortem as its official entry for the International Oscar race this year. The period horror tells the supernatural story of a post mortem photographer and a little girl confronting ghosts in a haunted village after the First World War. The film premiered at Warsaw IFF and Stiges Film Festivals last year and earned awards at Trieste, Fantasporto, Sombra and Parma genre festivals, while winning the 2021 Hungarian Motion Picture Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design and Best Make-Up. Int’l sales are handled by NFI World Sales.

APC launches Israeli drama at MIPCOM

Boutique distributor About Premium Content (APC) will debut Israeli social drama series Unknowns at next week’s MIPCOM, following its international competition premiere at CANNESERIES. The nine-parter, which is produced by Rabel Films for Israeli broadcaster KAN and created by HBO’s Our Boys’ Nirit Yaron and Tawfik Abu-Wael, along with Guy Sidis, follows a group of boys living on the margins of society. They spend their time in a school for at-risk youth but one day become immediate suspects in a rape investigation. APC joint CEOs Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart called Unknowns an “ensemble drama, which is both hard-hitting and intimate.”

Discovery Kids Lat Am Snaps Up Xmas Eve Animated Tale

Discovery Kids Latin America has picked up Canadian producer Portfolio Entertainment’s 30-minute Christmas special Where Oliver Fits: A Christmas Eve Tale, along with a series of nine Where Oliver Fits shorts. The animated comedy special is based on the hit Canadian children’s book and explores the challenges of not knowing where you fit in with your friends, and how to be yourself. Portfolio has also sold its animated series Hero Elementary to Portugal’s SIC and Russia’s CTC, the latter of which has bought the first three seasons of The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That!.