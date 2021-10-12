Gina Carano Underway On First Project Since ‘The Mandalorian’: Daily Wire Western ‘Terror On The Prairie’ Also Stars MMA Fighter Cowboy Cerrone, ‘Justified’ Actor Nick Searcy, More

EXCLUSIVE: While thriller White Knuckle continues to take shape, we can reveal that Gina Carano is underway on her first project since The Mandalorian: under-the-radar western Terror On The Prairie began filming this week.

Michael Polish (Northfork, Force Of Nature) is directing the movie about a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana. Carano will lead cast and produce.

Among co-stars on the feature from right wing media company The Daily Wire and Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier are Nick Searcy (Justified), MMA star Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, stand-up Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland) and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.).

The plan is to first release the film exclusively to DailyWire.com members in spring 2022. The Hurt Locker outfit Voltage Pictures is handling international sales.

Also among cast are Travis Mills (Counting Bullets), Matthias Hues (I Come in Peace), Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna, and Thomas White Eagle.

The movie will be Carano’s first since a series of controversial social media posts saw her turfed from Disney’s hit series The Mandalorian and dropped by UTA earlier this year.

As we revealed, the Deadpool and Fast 6 actress soon teamed up with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire. Terror On The Prairie is one of a slate of film and TV projects in development for the media company, which is also getting into distribution.

Action movie White Knuckle, which we broke news of in August, has been pushed back for a Q1 2022 shoot.

Sonnier is producing Terror On The Prairie with Amanda Presmyk under their banner Bonfire Legend, marking a third collaboration for the firm with The Daily Wire. Pic was written by newcomer Josiah Nelson and cast by David Guglielmo (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek).

Nelson, previously a client of Sonnier’s former management firm Caliber Media, sent the script to Sonnier and Carano days before they greenlit it with Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing.

Boreing, along with his Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson, will executive-produce, alongside Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter of Voltage. Mills and Danielle Cox also executive-produce.

Earlier this year, The Daily Wire announced its foray into entertainment with the acquisition of Kyle Rankin’s Run Hide Fight from Bonfire Legend. According to the conservative media company, the film drew 300,000 viewers during its live premiere on the site in January.

Producer Dallas Sonnier said: “With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms. The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

“Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare of breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal,” added Polish.

Carano is repped by manager Scott Karp and attorney Eric Galen. Polish is repped by APA, Management Production Entertainment, and attorney Alex Kohner. Searcy is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment. Cerrone is repped by Gersh. Freeman is repped by Rafterman Media. Hues is repped by Atomik Content. Becker is repped by Ivy Artists Management. Marshall is repped by 111 Media.