‘Ghosts’ Gets Full-Season Order At CBS

Ghosts will continue to haunt CBS after the network handed out a full season order to the single camera comedy.

The remake of the BBC comedy is the first new fall comedy to get a back order and comes after CBS handed out similar full season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI International.

Similar to its dramas, the exact episode count for the full series has yet to be finalized as the network is being more flexible with order sizes.

The series, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

It comes from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star.

The series, which airs Thursdays at 9pm, has become the number one most-watched comedy this season and CBS said that its premiere had the largest lift of all new and returning comedy premieres this season in L+7, adding 2.2M viewers to a total of 7.8M.

CBS has been hot on the quirky comedy for a while; it handed the premiere a two episode start on October 7 and CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl recently told Deadline that he thinks it’s a “unicorn” show that appeals to male, female, young and old audiences and that the show has a “lot of runway in front of it”.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Monumental Television’s Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen, as well as BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson.