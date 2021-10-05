‘Get Curious With Vice President Harris’ Space-Themed Kids Special Set For Launch

YouTube Originals Kids & Family is blasting off with Get Curious with Vice President Harris, a new special featuring Kamala Harris and timed to World Space Week. It debuts Thursday at 9 am ET/6 am PT on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app.

Get Curious follows a group of kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station, and get exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory which is Harris’ official residence as VP.

“My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours,” Harris, who is also head of the National Space Council, tells the kids in the trailer released today. “I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. We’re going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space. That’s one of the things I’m most excited about.”

Here’s the trailer:

“We are over the moon to be working with Vice President Harris on this exciting special that encourages kids to ask questions and explore space,” said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact at YouTube Originals. “Upholding our commitment to inspiring kids’ interests and learning, this special delivers quality, educational programming to our young viewers around the globe — and it’s pretty cool to have the Vice President of the United States and astronaut Shane Kimbrough help us do it.”

Get Curious is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. Lauren Vrazilek and Laurel Stier oversee the special for YouTube Originals.