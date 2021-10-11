Gerard Butler Action Thriller ‘The Plane’ Adds Tony Goldwyn And Paul Ben-Victor

EXCLUSIVE: As production wraps in Puerto Rico, Tony Goldwyn and Paul Ben-Victor have joined Gerard Butler in Lionsgate’s action thriller The Plane, we’ve just heard.

They join previously announced Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, and Oliver Trevena.

Goldwyn will play Scarsdale, an ex-Special Forces officer turned corporate crisis manager and fixer. Ben-Victor will play Hampton, the owner of the airline.

The Plane, directed by Jean-François Richet, follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for help to arrive.

The pic was adapted by Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis (Violence of Action), and Matt Cook off Cumming’s book. The film is being produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-Base banner. Pic is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. Executive Producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame, and Vicki Dee Rock. The co-producer is Luillo Ruiz.

Lionsgate is releasing the movie in North America, Latin America, the UK, and India. Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. John Biondo and Christopher Davis oversaw the deal for the studio. MadRiver International is handling the international sales.

Goldwyn’s upcoming projects include Warner Bros.’ Will Smith feature King Richard and NatGeo’s limited series The Hot Zone: Anthrax. He will also co-direct with Savion Glover a new production of the classic Pal Joey for Broadway. The Ghost star is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorneys Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Ben-Victor starred in Monster and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. His upcoming work includes the feature Last Looks, starring Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Hunnam, and the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He is represented by APA and Zero Gravity Management.