Geraldine Viswanathan Joins Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios’ ‘Cat Person’

EXCLUSIVE: Geraldine Viswanathan is set to join Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios’ psychological thriller Cat Person starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun. The film is based on Kristen Roupenian’s well-received short story, which was published in The New Yorker in 2017. The film will be directed by Susanna Fogel and penned by Michelle Ashford.

The story follows the brief relationship between Margot, a twenty-year-old sophomore college student, and Robert, an older man who is a regular at the movie theater where Margot works. Viswanathan will play a college student who is Margot’s best friend.

The pic will be produced by Jeremy Steckler and Helen Estabrook through the New Yorker Studios. Fogel, Michelle Ashford, Daniel Hank and Gino Falsetto will executive produce.

Studiocanal are fully financing and handling worldwide sales.

Viswanathan’s star has been on the rise since her scene-stealing role in the Universal comedy Blockers, portraying John Cena’s daughter, who sets a pact with her girlfriends where they all lose their virginity on their prom night. She can currently be seen as the lead in Sony’s romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, which was released digitally in November 2020. She also recently reprised her role in season three of Simon Rich’s TBS series Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Other past credits include starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the HBO films pic Bad Education andthe lead role in Apple’s Hala. She is repped by WME, 3Arts, Mollison Keightley Management in Australia and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.