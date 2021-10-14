George Stephanopoulos Launches ABC News Production Company

George Stephanopoulos has launched a production company for ABC News, with the first two projects to stream on Hulu this month and November.

George Stephanopoulos Productions will produce nonfiction long-form projects that include interviews and investigations across The Walt Disney Co. platforms, including ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu and National Geographic.

George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele. Hazel Thompson/ABC

The first, Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier, will feature Stephanopoulos’ interview with MI6 spy Christopher Steele. It will begin streaming on Monday on Hulu.

The second, The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland, will feature a look at the FBI’s thwarting of a homegrown terrorist attack. It will start streaming on Hulu on Nov. 1. Jennifer Joseph is executive producer of the production unit, and Eamon McNiff is also an EP on The Informant.

As was reported earlier this year, Stephanopoulos signed a new extended contract that included a production company element. The network faced a delicate situation in negotiations as World News Tonight anchor David Muir took over the duties as lead anchor of breaking news and special events.

ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement, “George’s straight-forward reporting and tough-but-fair interviews have been a staple of ABC News over the past two decades. I can’t wait to watch as he brings those talents to this new space, sharing this informative and riveting content with our viewers.”

Stephanopoulos said, “There are so many important stories out there to be told…I’m excited about expanding into this arena with our stellar team at ABC News.” Variety first reported on the news of his production company launch.

As news divisions boost streaming options, news figures been launching production units to create content across platforms. Susan Zirinsky recently launched See It Now Studios to create projects across ViacomCBS brands. Rachel Maddow’s new deal with MSNBC and NBCUniversal includes a partnership with the media company to create projects across platforms.

Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst for This Week. He became anchor of the Sunday morning program in 2002. He began co-anchoring Good Morning America in 2009, and was chief anchor at ABC News from 2014 to 2020.