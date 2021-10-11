George Lopez’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Aztlan’ Drama Lands Pilot Order At Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has ordered a pilot for the drama series Once Upon a Time in Aztlan from STXtelevision, starring and executive produced by George Lopez via his Travieso Productions banner.

Written by Javier Rodriguez, the one-hour drama revolves around a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American dream, and their ability to defy expectations.

Rodriguez executive produces with photographer/director Estevan Oriol, LA-based artist Mister Cartoon, and Michael Connolly who put the Latinx package together under his STXtelevision-based Mad Hatter Entertainment banner. Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies, Valley of the Boom) joined the package in the writers room and serves as EP.

Ricardo de Montreuil is directing the pilot and will executive produce along with Oriol and Cartoon’s longtime collaborators Mark Suroff and Marco Valadez, who produced the hit documentary LA Originals, which Oriol directed. Oriol’s work has been showcased in The Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, The Petersen Automotive Museum, The Museum of Contemporary Art, and in Los Angeles’ and New York’s Art in the Streets exhibit, among others.

Connolly is currently an executive producer on the Amazon Original horror series Them. He executive produced Hemlock Grove for Netflix and The Son for AMC. On the feature side, Connolly co-produces the Oscar-nominated How to Train Your Dragon franchise.