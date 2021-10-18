Gaumont Expands Relationship With Oscar-Winning ‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó And His About Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: About Entertainment’s Armando Bó has expanded his relationship with Gaumont, and set a follow-up series to the recent International Emmy-nominated El Presidente. Next up is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign impresarios that hatched the plan to annex the territory from Colombia.

Gaumont is looking to broaden its international output of series, which already includes Narcos, Lupin and Barbarians. The intent is also to generate global minded features with About Entertainment. Bó started the company after sharing the Best Screenplay Oscar for Birdman with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, and Alexander Dinelaris.

Gaumont, in collaboration with Fabula, Kapow and About Entertainment produce El Presidente, on which Bó is Executive Producer, Writer, Director and Showrunner. The first season, currently available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, provides an inside look at the corruption that resulted in the FBI’s massive sting operation, later known as “FIFA-Gate”. Season two, which details the rise and fall of former FIFA President João Havelange, recently wrapped production in Uruguay and is currently in postproduction.

“Given our experience together on El Presidente, we are so happy to have the opportunity to expand our working relationship with Armando! Armando’s ability to conceptualize and create compelling stories makes him one of the most inspired storytellers of this generation. As we continue to strive to engage and entertain the global audience, we feel we have found the perfect partner in About Entertainment. We can’t wait to develop and produce new stories and characters together with him and his team”, said Nicolas Atlan, President Gaumont, US.

Said Bó: “The About team is very happy with this alliance. Gaumont is a great strategic partner in El Presidente, not only related to production aspects but also creatively. We began this process full of motivation to join forces with the aim of developing stories that have a different point of view regardless of what language they are made in,” said Armando

