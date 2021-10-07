‘Game Theory With Bomani Jones’ Sports Talk Show Will Bow Next Year On HBO

HBO has ordered a new weekly late night series starring journalist Bomani Jones, who will break down timely issues in sports.

Game Theory with Bomani Jones will be produced in New York starting in 2022.

Jones is currently a contributor on HBO’s Back on The Record with Bob Costas and has appeared in the HBO Sports documentaries The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and Runnin’ Rebels. Jones has spent more than 15 years in sports media, most notably at ESPN, where he was the cohost of shows Highly Questionable and High Noon, and the podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP of programming, HBO. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that ‘Game Theory’ will deliver provocative, insightful and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

Jones called it, “literally, my professional dream, to have a show like this one on HBO,” said Jones. “I’d feel that way with anyone behind it, but working with a top-notch group like Seth, Stu, Todd, Adam and Nina has me more excited than I can express.We have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before, and I can’t wait to share our work with the world.”

“I have been dying to work with Bomani for years now,” said Adam McKay,executive producer. “He’s one of the sharpest and funniest truth tellers anywhere in the sports world.”

Game Theory with Bomani Jones is executive produced by Bomani Jones, Stuart Miller, Seth Weitberg and Adam McKay, as well as Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries.