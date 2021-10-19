Gal Gadot Says She Was “Shocked” By The Way Joss Whedon Spoke To Her On ‘Justice League’ Set

Gal Gadot described in detail today her reaction when, she says, director Joss Whedon “threatened my career” during reshoots for Warner Bros.’ Justice League. While the Wonder Woman actress has described what she called her “experience” with Whedon before, she’s never been so candid about how his alleged actions impacted her.

“I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me,” Gadot told Elle magazine. “You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.”

In fact, her Justice League co-star Ray Fisher has made his own allegations about Whedon’s behavior, and a number of stars on Whedon-led tv shows, like Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, have alleged toxic on set behavior by the filmmaker.

The actress previously alleged to Israeli outlet N12 that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable.”

Whedon has denied any wrongdoing.

Her reaction? Gadot says, “I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.

“I was shaking trees as soon as it happened,” she continued. “And I must say that the heads of Warner Bros, they took care of it…Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have…I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

Fisher’s allegations aside, the actress wondered, “Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

Deadline reached out to Joss Whedon’s representatives, but did not hear back.