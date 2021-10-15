Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis Joins Gina Carano Western ‘Terror On The Prairie’ Marking His First English-Language Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Model and singer-songwriter Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, is to make his feature debut as an adult in recently announced western Terror On The Prairie.

Day-Lewis, whose only previous feature appearance came as a child 20 years ago in Benoît Jacquot’s 2002 French-language drama Adolphe, will play the supporting role of ‘The Kid’, an outlaw whose seemingly innocent facade hides a darker reality.

As we revealed earlier this week, filming is underway in Montana on the movie, about a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm. Former Mandalorian star Gina Carano is starring and producing. Michael Polish (Northfork) is directing.

Among co-stars on the feature from conservative media company The Daily Wire and Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier, are Nick Searcy (Justified), MMA star Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, stand-up Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland) and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.).

The Hurt Locker outfit Voltage Pictures is handling international sales. The movie is Carano’s first since a series of controversial social media posts saw her turfed from Disney’s hit series The Mandalorian.

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis recently fronted designer Ermenegildo Zegna’s spring/summer campaign alongside his mother Adjani. In 2015 he had a supporting role in short film Boots by actor Alex Wolff.

The twenty-six year-old isn’t shy of useful sounding boards when it comes to making the leap to screen. Daniel Day Lewis, regarded by many as the greatest actor of his generation, is the only man to win three Best Actor Oscars. However, in a surprise move, the actor announced his retirement in 2017. Two-time Oscar nominated actress Adjani, who starred in her son’s only other feature, Adolphe, is well known for movies including Camille Claudel and La Reine Margot. She is the only actress ever to win five Cesar prizes. Adjani and Day-Lewis separated in 1995.

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis is repped by Management Production Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.