FX Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ From Peter Tolan

Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan is returning to the FX fold with a new comedy. FX has given a pilot order to Belated, written, directed and executive produced by Tolan.

The half-hour comedy follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen, a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen, as Owen and his ex-wife and children attempt to find their new normal.

Nick Alford of Tolan’s Cloudland also executive produces. FX Productions is the studio.

Tolan created, produced and wrote The Job and Rescue Me with longtime partner Denis Leary. Leary also starred as New York firefighter Tommy Gavin on Rescue Me, which ran for seven seasons on FX. Tolan received three Emmy nominations for his work on the show, including a nom for directing the pilot. Rescue Me and Tolan also were honored by the Producers Guild with the organization’s Visionary Award. Tolan won his second Emmy for writing for a comedy series for The Larry Sanders Show.

Tolan’s lengthy list of credits also includes Home Improvement, Murphy Brown, The Larry Sanders Show and features including Analyze This and America’s Sweethearts.

Variety was first to report the pilot order.