FX Comedy Pilot ‘The Bear’ Gets Series Order; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, More Join Cast

FX’s comedy pilot The Bear from FX Productions received a full series order set to premiere in 2022. Shameless star Jeremy Allen White was previously announced as the lead of the half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.

Joining White on the cast in leading roles are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas; Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson will recur.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX said in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.