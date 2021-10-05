Indie Rom-Com ‘Funny Thing About Love’ Gets U.S. Release In Gravitas Ventures Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Funny Thing About Love, a romantic comedy written and directed by Adam White. As part of the deal, Gravitas plans a theatrical release December 3 in 20-25 theaters including in New York and Los Angeles, day-and-date with a digital bow.

The plot centers on Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa), who is on top of the world with a successful business and a handsome fiancé (Jason Gray). But over one crazy Thanksgiving holiday with her scheming family, her world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend (Kevan Moezzi), “the one that got away.”

Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn and Brooke White also star in the pic. Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth of Brothers Ink Productions are producers.

“We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com and Gravitas Ventures is the perfect partner for us to get the film to as many people as possible,” White said.

White and the Montierths negotiated the deal with Gravitas’ Ellie Teller.