Fulwell 73 Acquires Majority Stake In Digital Incubator Yoruba Media Labs

EXCLUSIVE: Fulwell 73, the production company behind Carpool Karaoke: The Series and Amazon’s Cinderella, has acquired a majority stake in digital media incubator Yoruba Media Labs.

The production company, which also produced Showtime’s Hitsville: The Making of Motown, has formed a joint venture with the LA-based company following the deal.

Yoruba is headed by Wally Eltawashy, who has exec produced HBO’s Jeffrey Wright feature O.G. and Showtime’s The Go-Go’s documentary.

The company works with brand clients to reach audiences in creative ways, including developing original content/IP that can play out in the tech, gaming and ad space.

The partnership will allow Fulwell 73 to expand into these areas of content and will also help it build upon its existing entertainment, comedy and drama programming with brand extensions and digital content.

Eltawashy has worked with brands, tech start-ups and investors including P&G, Volkswagen, Adidas and Molson Coors.

Fulwell 73, which was also behind HBO Max’s recent Friends reunion show and The Late Late Show with James Corden, is run by Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Turner, Ben Winston and Corden.

Leo Pearlman said, “Our goal at Fulwell 73 has been to elevate and expand our existing offerings to create longer term value for our partners, and the collaboration with Yoruba Media Labs provides us with that opportunity. The new alliance with Wally and Yoruba will allow us to create additional IP, digital content and digital experiences that build a deeper engagement with fans and audiences related to a particular show or brand.”

Eltawashy added, “Yoruba Media Labs is built on innovative ideas that entertain, inspire and uplift people through content, not unlike the film and television content that Fulwell 73 is known for. I am grateful beyond words for the trust and integrity shown by the entire Fulwell 73 team – the fun has only just begun.”