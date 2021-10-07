Fuller Goldsmith Dies: ‘Chopped Junior’ Winner And ‘Top Chef Junior’ Contestant Was 17

Chopped Junior winner and former Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has died at age 17 from cancer, according to the announcement from the Magical Elves company, which produces Top Chef Junior.
“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” the company wrote on Instagram. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special. 💜”.
Top Chef Junior host Vanessa Lachey made a comment o the post.
“We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks,” Lachey wrote. “Sending so much Love to his family. 💔 We will never forget you Fuller!”
Goldsmith told fans in February that his leukemia had returned.
“Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping. The same Leukemia is back,” he shared on Instagram. I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it’s gone once and for all. Round 5- I’m ready to fight!” he wrote.
Goldsmith had a long struggle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), first diagnosed when he was just 3-years-old.
No information on survivors or a memorial was immediately available.
