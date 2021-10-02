Friday Ratings: ‘SmackDown’ FTW, But ‘Blue Bloods’ Gets The Biggest Audience

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown once again topped the demo wars last night, coming in with an 0.6 to beat the field.

But just behind the perennial Friday night wrestling winner was ABC’s two-hour special, The Most Magical Story on Earth, a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort hosted by The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg. It scored an 0.5 in demos. Unfortunately, ABC’s 20/20 didn’t sustain that momentum. It’s spotlight on faux heiress and convicted con artist Anna Sorokin tumbled to an 0.3.

Over at CBS, the eye network’s crime drama lineup came roaring back to life. The season debut of CBS’s SWAT came in with 4.68 million in total audience and an 0.4 via the early returns. The strong lead-in worked for the season debut of Magnum P.I., which also tallied an 0.4. That led up to the big kahuna, the season debut of Blue Bloods, which had an 0.4 in demos but brought in the night’s largest total audience at 5.98 million.

NBC had a rerun of its new compelling new show Ordinary Joe, then had a new Dateline, which had an 0.4 with its look at the murder of a North Carolina man.

The CW saw the season debut of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which came in with an 0.1. But Dynasty fell back a tick, coming in with an 0.0.