Friday Ratings: World Series Wins The Night For Fox, But ABC Strong With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

Friday night’s Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Fox scored a 1.9 in demos and a total viewership of 9.37 million, as fans tuned in to see the Atlanta Braves take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Although baseball won the night, so far the overall ratings for the World Series are down. Game 2 saw 10.28 million viewers tune in, the second-lowest number in World Series history, ahead of only last year’s Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 was equally dismal, with 10.811 million viewers, also the second-lowest mark in history for corresponding games in history.

The bright side of those numbers is that they’re up from 2020, which was a Covid-19 shortened season. Baseball also outdraws every sport but the NFL.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank held steady with an 0.5, a slight increase in demos and in total viewership from last week. Later, ABC newsmag 20/20 also grew slightly, coming in with an 0.5 for its look back at the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie saga that recently captivated the nation.

The CBS crime drama lineup saw repeats of SWAT, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods.

NBC had a new episode of Ava DuVernay’s Home Sweet Home, which came in with an 0.2, up in demos for the week. It was followed by a new Dateline, which took a look at the missing persons case of college student Kristin Smart, a Petito-esque case that came in with an 0.3 in demos.

The CW had the special Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! The reunion saw Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo looking back at their time together. Executives no doubt were saying “Zoinks!” when they saw its 0.1 and 0.50 viewership. The trailing show, Nancy Drew, fared better, up in demos to an 0.1 and in viewership.