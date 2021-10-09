Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Season Debut Welcomes New Panelist, Tops The Night

The TV audience went swimming with sharks on Friday night, as ABC’s Shark Tank kicked off its Season 13, drawing an 0.5 and 3.55 million viewers. The demo score tied with the Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which had an 0.5 for its visit to San Jose, Calif., but drew far less of a viewing crowd.

Shark Tank saw the panel debut of Emma Grede, the 39-year-old co-founder and CEO of denim-brand Good American and founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear-apparel line Skims. Grede, the show’s first Black woman investor, joined returning Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner.

At the CBS crime drama lineup, SWAT and Magnum PI held steady at 0.4, with Blue Bloods drawing the night’s largest viewership at 5.69 million and an 0.4 in demos.

NBC had an Ordinary Joe rerun to start the night, followed by a Dateline that beat the season debut of rival newsmag 20/20 on ABC. Dateline had an 0.4 to 20/20’s 0.3.