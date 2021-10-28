Fremantle’s Mark Deetjen Upped To Executive Vice President Of Global Channels

Fremantle General Manager Mark Deetjen has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Channels to bolster the production group’s free, ad-supported streaming television’s expertise.

Effective immediately, Deetjen is charged with leveraging Fremantle’s content library to boost its FAST offering both in the U.S. and abroad. He will work with sales teams worldwide to identify content, create channels and sell to regional/international platforms, while continuing to oversee digital game show network Buzzr.

Deetjen was formerly general manager of Buzzr, having joined Fremantle in 2015 as SVP Programming and Operations.

“This new way to bring content directly to viewers through FAST channels offers us an opportunity to develop a direct relationship with the fans of our popular content,” he said. “I am eager to work closely with Fremantle’s international territories to build out a portfolio of channels from our vast catalogue.”