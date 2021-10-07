Fremantle Adds Nyanza Shaw And Jerry Jacobs As Scripted EVPs

Fremantle has expanded its scripted department. The American Gods producer has hired Nyanza Shaw and Jerry Jacobs.

Shaw joins as EVP, Scripted Business and Legal Affairs, and Jerry Jacobs joins as EVP, Scripted Productions.

In her new role, Shaw will oversee all dealmaking pertaining to the development, production, and financing of Fremantle’s scripted series and new media content produced for the U.S., her purview spanning business strategy, IP acquisition, and production financing, along with production business and legal affairs.

Jacobs will oversee all aspects of production for Fremantle’s slate of scripted entertainment, including the hiring of key production staff, the sourcing of production locations, and the setting and maintaining of overall project budgets.

Shaw comes to Fremantle with more than 20 years of experience in entertainment, business, media, technology, and intellectual property matters. She formerly owned the firm Shaw Esquire and served as its managing attorney, developing relationships with various distributors, networks, streamers and production companies.

Jacobs joins from Lionsgate, where he served as SVP, Television Production, working on such series as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Swimming with Sharks and Step Up.

Fremantle produces series such as The Mosquito Coast, My Brilliant Friend, The Young Pope, and Baghdad Central as well as upcoming titles including Showtime’s Fellow Travelers and Michael Winterbottom’s Sky series This Sceptred Isle.

“As Fremantle’s scripted programming continues to flourish, we are thrilled to welcome both Nyanza and Jerry to our team,” said Fremantle North America’s President of Scripted Entertainment, Dante Di Loreto. “Their strong business relationships and many years of experience in the industry will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth, producing and distributing world class entertainment with some of the most sought-after talent from around the globe.”