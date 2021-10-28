Freeform Ups Nathan Muller To VP Development

Nathan Muller has been promoted to vice president of Development, Freeform, from his most recent role as executive director, Development.

In his new role, Muller will implement the network’s creative strategy to develop unique and boundary-pushing scripted content while also identifying new ideas and concepts for series. He will also oversee creative production on pilots, as well as the first season of all new scripted series.

“Nate is an exceptional creative executive whom I have had the privilege to watch grow into a respected leader at Freeform,” said Julie Jarmon, SVP of Development, Freeform, to whom Muller will report. “I am so pleased that he will be by my side to usher in the next slate of brand-defining content at Freeform.”

As executive director, Development at Freeform, Muller developed Josh Thomas’ Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, the upcoming series Everything’s Trash from Phoebe Robinson, and the pilot for Single Drunk Female from Jenni Konner and Simone Finch. He was also instrumental in the development of the hit series Cruel Summer, the network’s most-watched series ever.

Muller began his career at United Talent Agency before working at Warner Bros. Television.

“I am unbelievably proud to work at a network that values creative and inclusive storytelling and one that is very much at the forefront of youth culture,” said Muller. “I’m excited to be a part of this powerful brand and really looking forward to seeing the places we go next.”