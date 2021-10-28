Freddie Mercury BBC Doc In The Works

The final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s extraordinary life is to be told in a BBC2 doc from Putin: A Russian Spy Story producer Rogan Productions. Freddie Mercury: The Final Act comes 30 years after the Queen superstar died from complications of AIDS. The film follows the story from Mercury’s last concert to a tribute concert that took place a year after his death at Wembley Stadium. BBC2 will also repeat Queen at the BBC to accompany the 90-minute feature, a special featuring some of the band’s greatest musical moments.

Channel 4 Commits To First Black To Front Recommission

UK network Channel 4 has recommissioned the first of its shows ordered specially for last month’s Black to Front day of special programming. Late-night topical discussion series Unapologetic, which featured guest appearances from Terry Crews and is hosted by Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz, will now air as a six-part series. SBTV/Cardiff Productions’ show debuted last month during Channel 4’s Black to Front day of special programming dedicated to Black culture. “The Black to Front project is about amplifying Black voices and talent in front of and behind the screen – and above all about making this part of an ongoing conversation,” said Channel 4 commissioning editor Shaminder Nahal.

BBC Borrowing Limit Doubles

The BBC has had its borrowing limit from the UK government more-than doubled to £750M ( $1.03BN), paving the way for commercial producer-distributor BBC Studios to boost commercial revenues. The announcement was made in yesterday’s UK Budget. The BBC had been lobbying the government to increase the limit, which was one of the main issues preventing it from fully taking over UK channel group UKTV in 2018, with Discovery taking some of the channels. BBC DG Tim Davie has made commercial revenues one of the key areas of his growth plan.