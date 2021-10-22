Fox ‘TNF’ Broncos-Browns Game Takes Thursday Ratings & Viewership; ‘Young Sheldon’ Leads Non-Sports Audience

Skip to main content
For the third week in a row, Fox has topped Thursday primetime with its coverage of NFL Football. Last night, the network’s broadcast of the Denver Broncos-Cleveland Browns game drew in the evening’s highest rating and most viewers. The game saw the Browns walk away victorious 17-14 against their Denver opponents. Per fast affiliates, Fox’s game coverage drew in a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.12 million viewers. As always, ratings and viewership for live events including sports games and awards shows are set to change pending adjustment.

While the Broncos-Browns game continued Fox’s Thursday-topping streak, the sporting event dipped slightly from last week’s numbers.

In non-sports primetime, CBSYoung Sheldon (0.6, 6.11M) won the night, drawing in the most viewers. The latest installment of the prequel series tied with ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU in demo rating. That said, SVU (0.6, 3.73M)  fell from the previous week, while Station 19 (0.6, 4.48M) rose and Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 3.78M) stayed stable. Station 19 was ABC’s top-performing program of the evening.

In the 8 p.m. hour, The Blacklist (0.4, 2.99M) returned for its ninth season up from its Season 8 finale in June (0.2, 2.15M). Also in the same hour, The CW’s Coroner closed off its third season quietly, earning a 0.0 demo rating and just slightly over half a million viewers.

Ghosts (0.5, 5.08M), which scored a full-season order at CBS, returned slightly down in both viewers and demo rating from last week’s episode. In the same hour, The CW’s night peaked with Legacies (0.1, 0.34M).

In the 10 p.m. hour, Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.02M) topped Bull (0.3, 3.72M) and Big Sky (0.3, 2.76M).

 

