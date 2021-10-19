Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates For ‘Next Level Chef’, ‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Pivoting’

Fox viewers can look forward to three additional series come January 2022 as the network has set midseason premieres for Next Level Chef, Call Me Kat and Pivoting.

The network, which currently hosts MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen, will usher in a new Gordon Ramsay cooking competition in the new year. Next Level Chef is set to premiere Sunday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET, following NFL on Fox and The OT. The show, produced by Studio Ramsay and Fox Alternative Entertainment, features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage more than three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen. Line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and food-truck owners will compete against each other to be crowned the food world’s newest superstar.

Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais will each recruit a group of the chefs and take them under their wings to get the best out of them and help them win a $250,000 grand prize.

The project was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Chief Creative Officer Lisa Edwards and creative director of development Fernando De Jesus. Ramsay, Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

The following week, Season 2 of Call Me Kat and and Pivoting will premiere on Sunday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Exec produced by Bialik and her Big Bang Theory partner Jim Parsons, Call Me Kat is an adaptation of long-running hit BBC sitcom Miranda. Bialik stars as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can – with joy, humor and positivity.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant also star.

Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.

Alison Mo Massey oversees for That’s Wonderful, and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught will oversee for Sad Clown.

Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

The series is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Fox Entertainment.

Time period premieres for all three programs will be announced at a later date.