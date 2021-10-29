Fox Maintains Primetime-Topping Sports Streak With ‘TNF’ Packers-Cardinals Game; CBS Comedies Reach Season High Viewership

Fox continues to score primetime wins with its sports coverage. After two consecutive nights of topping primetime with its coverage of the first two 2021 World Series games, Fox maintained the lead with Thursday Night Football’s Green Bay Packers-Arizona Cardinals showdown.

Thursday’s game, which saw the Packers best the Cardinals 24-21, drew in a 3.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 12.93 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Numbers are set to rise pending adjustment. Last night’s game was up significantly from previous weeks’ Thursday Night Football coverage, marking the highest rating and viewership in four weeks.

Obviously football was stiff competition Thursday night but even without primetime wins, CBS had an eventful evening. Starting off with Young Sheldon (0.7, 6.91M) at 9 p.m. hour, CBS saw its comedies reach season high viewerships. Young Sheldon, United States of Al (0.5, 4.92M), Ghosts (0.5, 5.62M) and B Positive (0.4, 4.11M) all maintained steady in demo ratings but saw bumps in viewership from the previous episodes.

The CW welcomed back Jared Padalecki’s Walker for the Season 2 premiere. The drama returned quietly (0.1, 0.94M) compared to its series debut in January (0.4, 2.43M). The Season 2 premiere was slipped in viewers from the first arc’s finale (0.1, 1.19M).

NBC’s night peaked with a new episode of The Blacklist (0.3,2.74M), followed by a repeat of a two-hour Law & Order: SVU episode.

ABC relied on Toy Story for its Thursday ratings and viewership, airing Toy Story of Terror! and Toy Story 4. After Toy Story 4 ended at 10:30, ABC covered the rest of its primetime slate with a repeat of The Wonder Years.