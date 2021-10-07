‘Foundation’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+

Just two weeks after its season 1 premiere, Apple TV+ has renewed David S. Goyer’s global hit drama series Foundation for a second season.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s trilogy, Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. The series hails from showrunner and executive producer Goyer and Skydance Television.

The renewal comes ahead of tomorrow’s fourth episode, with the remaining six episodes dropping weekly every Friday on Apple TV+.

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two.”

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” said Goyer. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

Also starring Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch also star.

“David Goyer’s Foundation has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” said Robyn Asimov, who serves as an executive producer on the series. “I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The Foundation series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the Foundation books, this series is a tour de force.”

Foundation also has a companion podcast which launched with the series on September 24 with new episodes dropping weekly on Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Jason Concepcion (NBA Desktop, Binge Mode) and featuring Goyer, Foundation: The Official Podcast brings on creative talent for a deeper exploration into the making of the TV series.

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.