Former Marvel Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Joins Dolphin Entertainment As Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: Dolphin Entertainment CEO and founder Bill O’Dowd announced that visual designer Anthony Francisco joins the company as Creative Director.

“Anthony Francisco has the distinct honor of designing some of the most cherished characters in today’s pop culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Dolphin family,” comments Bill O’Dowd. “With his talent and imagination already hard at work, I can say without question that Dolphin’s forthcoming NFT releases will be special and unique.”

As Creative Director, Francisco is in charge of developing and executing various NFT series involving original and existing IP with Dolphin’s growing NFT (non-fungible token) studio. The company most recently partnered with leading cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX to build NFT marketplaces across multiple entertainment and sports verticals.

Related Story ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

“NFTs are such an exciting new world for any visual artist,” says Francisco. “I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to establish a creative role that doesn’t already exist inside Dolphin Entertainment. The ideas are endlessly flowing and it’s thrilling for a designer like myself to feel that anything is possible. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with the world.”

Francisco’s most recent position was at Marvel Studios as Senior Visual Development Artist–a position he held for nine years. His design work includes famed MCU characters and elements like Baby Groot, Loki, and the Dora Milaje (female warriors of Black Panther). Francisco’s designs, concepts and creations will also be featured in Eternals, Black Panther 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain Marvel 2.

Prior to working for Marvel, Francisco served as a Senior Concept Artist at Rhythm & Hues, contributing to films like R.I.P.D., Seventh Son, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, The Hunger Games and Snow White and the Huntsman.

In January of 2019, the designer published his first book called Anthony Francisco Art Vol. 1: Uber Monsters, which includes numerous creature designs and art concepts.