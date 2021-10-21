Crime Drama ‘For The Love Of Money’ Acquired By Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures; November Theatrical Release Set

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to For the Love of Money, a crime drama directed by Leslie Small that stars Keri Hilson and Katt Williams. The distributor plans to release the pic via its Freestyle Releasing, in association with Global View Entertainment, in 750 theaters nationwide on November 24, marking the company’s first theatrical release in more than a year owing to the pandemic.

The pic, produced by Melvin Childs Presents, centers on a single mother (Hilson) who, when pushed to her limits out of the need to protect her daughter (Jazzy Jade), returns to a world she’s spent a lifetime running from. LisaRaye McCoy, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly and Cedric Pendleton also star, with appearances by musical artists Keith Sweat, Latto and Lyfe Jennings.

Zadia Ife, Timothy Allen Smith and Small wrote the screenplay.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Global View Entertainment and Melvin Childs to bring For the Love of Money exclusively to theaters nationwide this Thanksgiving,” said Michael Simon, EVP/General Sales Manager at Entertainment Studios. “Leslie Small’s gritty, urban drama is a tale of female empowerment and the choices and sacrifices she makes for her daughter and herself.”

Melvin Childs and Melissa Young are producers. Childs also executive produces with Global View’s Grant Cramer, Chad Doher, Richard Barner, Len Gibson and Wayne Overstreet.