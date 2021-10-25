‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ Documentary Narrated By Alec Baldwin Sees Release Date Postponed Indefinitely Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Flint: Who Can You Trust?, a new documentary about the environmental crisis in Flint, Michigan, narrated by Alec Baldwin, has had its release date postponed indefinitely, in the wake of the tragedy that occurred on the New Mexico set of the actor’s Western, Rust, which saw him “discharge” a weapon described as a prop gun, leaving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and injuring director Joel Souza.

Flint had previously been set to open on Friday in cities across North America, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Toronto, with a digital release scheduled for November through Cargo Film & Releasing. Montrose Pictures and Cargo announced the delay on Monday, with director Anthony Baxter sharing a statement.

“Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” said Baxter. “The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”

While the film’s producers had been raising funds via Kickstarter, in hopes of bringing it to dozens of additional cities, that campaign has also been halted “out of respect, following recent events.”

Hutchins died on Friday following the accident at Albuquerque’s Bonanza Creek Ranch. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Like Flint‘s release, production on Rust has been indefinitely postponed.