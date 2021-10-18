Nicolas Cage Unveils Wild New Look On His Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

EXCLUSIVE: With filming underway in Montana on the Western Butcher’s Crossing, Nicolas Cage looks to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles.

Cage plays a buffalo hunter, Miller, in the film, which is being directed by Gabe Polsky. A first image of Cage as Miller has been released.

The story is about a young Harvard dropout who seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity. The title refers to the small Kansas town where the two intersect in the novel’s story, which is set in the 1870s.

If the image is anything close to how the film turns out, audiences can expect another wild ride on this next Cage project.