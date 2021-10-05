Finn Jones & Jessica McNamee To Star In Blumhouse’s Latest Epix TV Movie ‘The Visitor’

EXCLUSIVE: Epix and Blumhouse TV have set their next small-screen feature – The Visitor starring Finn Jones and Jessica McNamee.

The film, which is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, is the latest TV movie as part of the two companies’ deal to produce eight standalone films.

Dickinson and Awake star Jones and Battle of the Sexes and Mortal Kombat star McNamee lead the cast of the psychological horror-thriller.

After a series of tragedies including the death of his father-in-law, Robert and his wife Maia leave their home in London to move back to her childhood home. But when Robert discovers an old portrait in the attic of a man who is his spitting image, he goes down a rabbit hole to discover the identity of this mysterious doppelganger known only as the visitor. It isn’t long until he realizes – where the visitor goes, death follows.

The cast also stars Dane Rhodes (Creepshow) and Donna Biscoe (Hunger Games). Production is underway in New Orleans.

Adam Mason and Simon Boyes previously collaborated with Blumhouse Television on several episodes of Into the Dark, with McNamee also starring in the anthology series.

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks for Divide/Conquer, Bradley Pilz for Bradley Pilz Productions, Adam Mason & Simon Boyes, and David Viste.

Jones is represented by CAA, Atlas Artists, Curtis Brown Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, McNamee is represented by Hyperion, Atlas Artists, Independent Management Company and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, Rhodes is represented by People Store and Biscoe is represented by People Store and CMA Entertainment.