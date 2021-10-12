Finn Jones, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd & Abigail Breslin Join Historical Pic ‘Canyon Del Muerto’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been finalized on Canyon Del Muerto, Coerte Voorhees’ drama about America’s first female archaeologist.

Finn Jones (Dickinson), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit) and Abigail Breslin (Stillwater) are joining Abigail Lawrie, who plays the lead character Ann Axtell Morris, as well as fellow cast members Tom Felton, Ewen Bremner, James Hillier, Hanako Footman, Wes Studi, Tatanka Means, and David Midthunder.

Based on Ann Morris’s book Digging in the Southwest, first published in 1933, the film tracks how she and her husband Earl Morris excavated the ancient Anasazi civilization in the American Southwest under the direction of Sylvanus Morley. Morris and Morley were thought to be inspirations for Indiana Joes.

Breslin and Jones are cast as the famous aviator couple Anne and Charles Lindbergh. Fortune-Lloyd stars as renowned French muralist Jean Charlot and love interest of the female protagonist.

First Line Films produced the pic with The Vladar Compan. Julius Elwood and John Tsosie are the film’s cultural liaisons with the Navajo Nation and are co-producing. The project has now wrapped after shooting in New Mexico and Arizona.

Jones is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; and Fortune-Lloyd is represented by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin. Breslin is represented by CAA and Definition Entertainment.