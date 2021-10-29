Film Seekers Boards UK Sci-Fi ‘Blank’; Canada’s The Impact Series To Premiere 2 Docs; Walter Presents Scandi Launch – Global Briefs

Film Seekers Adds Sci-Fi To AFM Slate

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales agency Film Seekers has added sci-fi feature Blank to its slate ahead of the American Film Market. Set in the near future, the film is a portrait of a desperate writer wrestling with her buried past, who signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to cure her writer’s block. But when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with an unstable android and no communication with the outside world. It is the feature debut of director Natalie Kennedy and stars Heida Reed (Poldark), Rachel Shelley (The L Word) and Wayne Brady (Black Lightning). Pic was produced by Rebecca-Clare Evans of KenMor Films for Caged Film and Executive Produced by Lyndon Baldock of Templeheart Films in association with Marcia Do Vales of Enmar Productions.

Canada’s The Impact Series Adds 2 Features

EXCLUSIVE: Season 2 of The Impact Series, a film and speaker initiative focused on environmental issues, will close with the Canadian Theatrical Premieres of Ali El-Arabi’s Captains Of Zaatari and Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas’ Writing With Fire. The first film will open in cinemas on November 17, it is the story of two best friends living in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, both with the undying dream of becoming professional soccer players while facing the difficult reality of their lives. The second film opens on December 3, it is a doc following a group of Indian women as they break traditions and redefine what it means to be powerful in a male-dominated news landscape. “We are thrilled to close our sophomore season of The Impact Series with these extraordinarily powerful films,” said Jim Sherry, Founder of The Impact Series. “These brave and inspiring works serve as a reminder that we all have an obligation to address these problems with humanity and empathy.”

Walter Presents Scandi Launch

International scripted network Walter Presents is to launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland after striking a deal with Scandinavian SVoD C More. The channel will launch on C More with 80 hours worth of drama including eight first run and exclusive shows. The move brings the number of territories Walter Presents is available in to 13.