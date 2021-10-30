Skip to main content
Actor/Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI For Alleged Role In Bicoastal Opioid Drug Ring

Actor/rapper Fetty Wap is in jail and faces federal charges of being a part of a bicoastal opioid drug ring based in Long Island, New York, law enforcement said.

Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell, was arrested late Thursday at New York’s Citi Field on a two-count federal indictment, according to reports. The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” recording artist was going to be a part of the three-day Rolling Loud music festival at the New York Mets’ home stadium, but never made it to the stage.

Fetty Wap appeared Friday in federal court in Central Islip and was detained after his attorney didn’t request bail. He is due back in court on Nov. 24.

He has appeared on the TV show Empire and in the 2018 film Blood Brother. 

Reports indicate federal authorities say Fetty Wap was allegedly a “kilogram-level” dealer in the operation.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll in a New York Post report.

Fetty Wap and five others were allegedly trafficking more than 100 kilos of opioids, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack. The drugs were allegedly taken from the West coast and sold in the East, where the ring was based out of Suffolk County on Long Island.

Search warrants in various locations tied to the ring yielded confiscations of roughly $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.

