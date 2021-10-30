Actor/Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI For Alleged Role In Bicoastal Opioid Drug Ring

He has appeared on the TV show Empire and in the 2018 film Blood Brother.
Reports indicate federal authorities say Fetty Wap was allegedly a “kilogram-level” dealer in the operation.
“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll in a New York Post report.
Fetty Wap and five others were allegedly trafficking more than 100 kilos of opioids, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack. The drugs were allegedly taken from the West coast and sold in the East, where the ring was based out of Suffolk County on Long Island.
Search warrants in various locations tied to the ring yielded confiscations of roughly $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.