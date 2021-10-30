Actor/Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI For Alleged Role In Bicoastal Opioid Drug Ring

Actor/rapper Fetty Wap is in jail and faces federal charges of being a part of a bicoastal opioid drug ring based in Long Island, New York, law enforcement said.

Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell, was arrested late Thursday at New York’s Citi Field on a two-count federal indictment, according to reports. The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” recording artist was going to be a part of the three-day Rolling Loud music festival at the New York Mets’ home stadium, but never made it to the stage.

Fetty Wap appeared Friday in federal court in Central Islip and was detained after his attorney didn’t request bail. He is due back in court on Nov. 24.