‘Enola Holmes’ Actor Louis Partridge To Star In Fantasy Romance Pic ‘Ferryman’ For Legendary & Director Kelly Marcel

EXCLUSIVE: Enola Homes breakout Louis Partridge has closed a deal with Legendary to star in Ferryman, an epic fantasy romance film, adapted from the internationally bestselling YA novel trilogy by Scottish author Claire McFall.

Kelly Marcel (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Saving Mr. Banks) is producing, and is set to direct from her own screenplay adaptation, in her feature debut.

Taking its inspiration from ancient Greek mythology, Ferryman follows Tristan, a mysterious being tasked with leading departed souls through limbo and into the afterlife. When a train crashes in the Scottish Highlands, he meets Dylan, a spirited young woman struggling against her fate. While Tristan’s duty is to protect Dylan from an encroaching darkness, his task and their journey become increasingly perilous as they find themselves falling in love – and Dylan refuses to leave Tristan behind.

Ferryman was originally published in the UK by Templar in 2013, winning a Scottish Teen Book Award. It was subsequently longlisted for the Branford Boase Award, and nominated for the Carnegie Medal, then going on to be published in over 22 markets worldwide, with more than three million copies sold.

Candlewick Press brought the first book to the U.S. for publication yesterday, with the second book Trespassers arriving in fall 2022 and third book Outcasts in fall 2023.

Partridge found his breakout role in in Legendary’s YA pic Enola Holmes, seeing it go on to become one of the ten most-viewed original films in the history of Netflix. He is currently at work on the sequel, reprising the role of Lord Tewksbury, alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and David Thewlis for Netflix and Legendary. The actor will next appear in Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s Pistol, a six-part limited series for FX, playing the iconic Sex Pistols bassist, Sid Vicious.

Marcel is a BAFTA nominee who is also currently at work on The Changeling, an Apple TV+ series, based on the novel by Victor LaValle, which will star LaKeith Stanfield. She wrote and produced the Tom Hardy-starring Marvel pic Venom, along with its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which opened to more than $100 million worldwide. The writer-producer has a story by credit on Disney’s Cruella, and penned the studio’s Tom Hanks starrer Saving Mr. Banks, as well as the adaptation of Universal’s Fifty Shades of Grey.

Partridge is represented by Independent Talent Group. Marcel is repped by WME, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.