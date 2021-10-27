Felicity Jones To Star In New Regency’s ‘Blood Mother’, Will Also Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Felicity Jones is set to star in and produce New Regency’s upcoming film Blood Mother, sources tell Deadline. Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis will also produce the project alongside Jones’ brother, Alex Jones. The film is written by Zissis and is based on an original story by Marcel and Zissis.

The film follows an Oxford professor who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.

Best know her roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Theory of Everything, which earned her an Oscar nom, Jones was most recently seen George Clooney’s Midnight Sky. Prior to that she starred in The Aeronauts and On the Basis of Sex.

Marcel is coming off the global hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which she wrote; it delivered the year’s biggest domestic box office opening. Marcel also has a story by credit on Disney’s Cruella and also penned Saving Mr. Banks, as well as the adaptation of Universal’s Fifty Shades of Grey. On the TV front, she has the series The Changeling at Apple TV+, based on the novel by Victor LaValle, which will star LaKeith Stanfield.

Zissis’ past credits include Togetherness and Cruella.

Jones is represented by WME, Independent Talent and Peikhoff Mahan. Zissis is represented by Artists First, United Agents & A3.