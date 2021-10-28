‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Actor Benjamin Flores Jr. Inks With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Flores Jr. has signed with Hyperion for agency representation.

The actor most recently starred in the Leigh Janiak-directed Netflix feature trilogy Fear Street, released this past summer. He’s also a series regular on the Showtime drama Your Honor alongside Bryan Cranston and Michael Stuhlbarg. The series, which has been picked up for a second season, became the most-watched debut season ever on Showtime as well as the network’s most watched series.

Flores was previously a lead in the McG-directed Netflix feature comedy Rim of the World and played a supporting role in the $605M-global grossing Transformers: The Last Knight for Paramount. The actor got his start as a series regular on Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways followed by Game Shakers. He is a recipient of the Imagen Award for Best Young Actor-Television.

Flores continues to be represented by Matt Sherman Management and Fox Rothschild.