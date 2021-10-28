Pierce Brosnan To Star In Phillip Noyce’s Hitman Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in Fast Charlie, a hitman thriller from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger), which is scheduled to enter production in January, Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures announced today.

The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive.

Casting discussions for Fast Charlie‘s other roles are currently ongoing.

Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer) wrote the film, which will be produced by Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command). Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle will exec produce with Foresight Unlimited’s Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg.

Screen Media holds worldwide rights to the film and will release it in theaters domestically. Foresight is handling international sales and has entered into discussions with buyers at the American Film Market.

“We are thrilled to be working with the immense talent involved with Fast Charlie,” said Fannon, who serves as President of Screen Media. “Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce and Richard Wenk have delivered some of the most commercial, action-filled films of the past few decades. We’re certain audiences across the globe will jump at the chance to enter into this exciting world and story.”

“The first film I ever sold internationally was the first film Dan Grodnik ever produced. Now, forty years, and 50 films later, it’s great to reunite with Dan on such a fabulous project,” added Damon, who serves as Chairman of Foresight Unlimited. “The Richard Wenk script is both fun and exciting – a killer script – that will make a killer film about an especially likable killer.”

Brosnan will be seen in Warner Brothers’ Black Adam, set for release next summer, and Netflix’s action comedy The Out-Law, among other projects.

He is represented by CAA, Special Artists Agency and Viewpoint. Noyce is repped by UTA, Cameron’s Management/Cameron Creswell Agency (AUS), Fineman Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.