Warner Bros Rolls Out Update On ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, Rocks With ‘Elvis’ – CineEurope

At its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona, Warner Bros rocked out with a brief first-look at Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and screened some behind-the-scenes footage from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, providing a bit of fresh insight into both projects

The David Yates-directed Fantastic Beasts threequel is due in April next year — and the BTS scenes shown in Spain included a quick glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. The story picks up in the 1930s, a little after the events of the previous film and will take place in such far-flung locales as Bhutan, Germany, the U.S., the UK and China. Evoked were new creatures, old favorites, more magic and even a peek back into Hogwarts.

Warners recently moved the movie up to Easter from its previous July 15 slot, and only just gave it an official title in late September.

Elvis was also in the building, sort of, as Warners showed off a brief first-look at Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic of Elvis Presley. The film explores the life and music of the King of Rock and Roll (portrayed by Austin Butler), as seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).

The footage included a look at Hanks as Parker and Butler as Elvis, interspersed with stills and set against the backdrop of some of Presley’s music. In a video message, Luhrmann described the film as Parker’s take on Elvis. It’s currently posting in Australia and is set for release in June next year.

Appearing via video during the presentation, Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve sent a message thanking European exhibitors for their support. The sci-fi epic debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September and last weekend crossed $100M internationally in what is a staggered rollout. Of the majors, it has so far released in France, Germany, Russia, Italy and Spain where it is doing great business.

After showing off the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections at CinemaCon in August and officially dropping it in September, WB rolled it out for the CineEurope crowd with a few extra bells and whistles.

There was also a compilation DC reel of previously seen tidbits from upcoming 2022 titles The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and The Batman (the latter with a similar presentation to Vegas), as well as some extended pieces and a trailer for DC League Of Super-Pets.

Further, WB provided a small glimpse at next year’s Don’t Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde.

Finally, the studio screened a trailer and then later the entirety of Will Smith-starrer King Richard for attendees. The film debuted to raves in Telluride last month and begins rollout in November as it looks to figure in awards season contention.