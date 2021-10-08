Theater-Film Hybrid ‘Famous’ Getting U.S. Release In Kandoo Films Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kandoo Films has acquired worldwide rights to Famous, a drama from writer-director Michael Leoni that melds elements of live theater and film to shine a light on the impact of abuse in the entertainment industry. The indie distributor will release the pic in 10 U.S. theaters to start December 10 day-and-date with digital platforms.

Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler, CJ Valleroy and Josh Pafchek lead the ensemble cast of the film, which centers on A-list celebrity Jason Mast (Pafchek), who driven by a devastating need to expose the truth pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame. What appears to be a night of celebration turns out to be an intricate plan to confront his past in a story about Young Hollywood in the 1990s that confronts abuse, and the abuse of power, in the industry.

“I have a deep love and respect for independent films when they’re done right,” said Kandoo Films’ Howard Barish, who was Oscar-nominated as a producer of Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. “Famous is definitely one of those films and it’s also so timely both in style and content. Michael Leoni has done it once again and I’m extremely proud to be working with him.”

Leoni’s previous credits include American Street Kid about the epidemic of homelessness and youth and the teen suicide drama When Today Ends. He produced Famous with his 11:11 Experience partners Erica R. Katzin and Mchelle Kaufer, with Martine Melloul, Barish, Dawn Dunning and Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult) serving as executive producers.

Dunning, a onetime aspiring actress, was one of the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein in his New York sexual assault trial.

“I am honored to be a part of the Famous team and to help get this film the exposure it deserves,” she said. “Speaking out about the abuse of power in the entertainment industry is something that I strongly believe in. We don’t often talk about the abuse of young men, but it’s time that we do.”

