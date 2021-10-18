‘Family Reunion’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Netflix With New Showrunners

Netflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series Family Reunion, starring Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, for a 10-episode third season, which will be its last.

The series’ writers Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris have been elevated to executive producers and showrunners for the final season. They are succeeding in the showrunner position series’ creator Meg DeLoatch who will continue to executive produce. Additionally, Robert Prinz will serve as an executive producer for Season 3.

Stars Devine, Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James are returning. Richard Roundtree will continue to recur.

The first two seasons of Family Reunion consisted of 20 and 15 episodes, respectively, which were released in two parts each. (Season 1 also included a holiday special episode.)

Family Reunion is a rare multi-camera Netflix comedy that has gone beyond one season. It has been one of the most successful titles in the genre, which has been challenging for the streamer beyond the early success with Fuller House and The Ranch.

“I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season,” said DeLoatch. “I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.”

The two-time NAACP Image Award winning Family Reunion follows the McKellans who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. But, the transition is like being a catfish out of water. From three-hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion are real, memorable, toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic moments.